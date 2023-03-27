Wall Street Was Disappointed By Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)’s -0.45% Stock Price Decline

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the last trade at $13.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The NOVA stock price is -138.95% off its 52-week high price of $31.47 and 5.39% above the 52-week low of $12.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

Sporting -0.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the NOVA stock price touched $13.17 or saw a rise of 11.25%. Year-to-date, Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have moved -26.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have changed -24.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -355.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.64% from current levels.

Figures show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.51%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -184.60% and -13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 109.40%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140.91 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $65.02 million and $65.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 116.70% for the current quarter and 114.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -13.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.90% with a share float percentage of 131.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. having a total of 394 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.9 million shares worth more than $350.99 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with the holding of over 10.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $224.08 million and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 3.27 million shares of worth $58.87 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $64.98 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.