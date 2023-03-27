Wall Street Was Disappointed By PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s 9.68% Stock Price Incline

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.10M, closed the recent trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 9.68% during that session. The PXMD stock price is -408.74% off its 52-week high price of $10.48 and 33.98% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Sporting 9.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the PXMD stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 23.42%. Year-to-date, PaxMedica Inc. shares have moved 1.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) have changed 6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.36% over the past 6 months.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 89.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.87% with a share float percentage of 8.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PaxMedica Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 33404.0 shares worth more than $68812.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 21900.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45113.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.