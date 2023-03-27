Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.90M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 26.67% during that session. The RBOT stock price is -169.47% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and 28.42% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 395.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Sporting 26.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the RBOT stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 23.08%. Year-to-date, Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares have moved -5.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) have changed -34.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -531.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -110.53% from current levels.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.31%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.30% and -151.50% for the next quarter.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.99% with a share float percentage of 68.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vicarious Surgical Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VK Services, LLC with over 20.96 million shares worth more than $70.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, VK Services, LLC held 20.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.69 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $4.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.21 million shares of worth $2.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.