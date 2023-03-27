Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.93M, closed the recent trade at $0.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.67% during that session. The VERB stock price is -981.82% off its 52-week high price of $1.19 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.44 million shares.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Sporting -3.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the VERB stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company Inc. shares have moved -31.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed -22.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.34% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.71 million and $2.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.60% for the current quarter and 30.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.30% over the past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.33% with a share float percentage of 5.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.12 million shares worth more than $0.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 33.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 26.23% shares in the company for having 3.2 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $82499.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.03% of company’s outstanding stock.