U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Shares Are Up 228.73% YTD

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $313.91M, closed the recent trade at $5.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.17% during that session. The USX stock price is -1.34% off its 52-week high price of $6.03 and 77.48% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 612.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

Sporting -0.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the USX stock price touched $5.95 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares have moved 228.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 296.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) have changed 278.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.58, which means that the shares’ value could drop -130.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.15 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 49.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.87% from the levels at last check today.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 129.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.63%, compared to -3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,100.00% and -200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $504.3 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $525.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $517.19 million and $553.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.50% for the current quarter and -5.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.10% over the past 5 years.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.90% with a share float percentage of 56.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with over 3.06 million shares worth more than $18.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 2.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.38 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 1.92 million shares of worth $11.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $4.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.