Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.51M, closed the last trade at $1.59 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.27% during that session. The LLAP stock price is -698.11% off its 52-week high price of $12.69 and 18.87% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Sporting 1.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the LLAP stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 17.19%. Year-to-date, Terran Orbital Corporation shares have moved 0.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) have changed -46.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -654.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -277.36% from current levels.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terran Orbital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.25%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 128.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.83 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 20.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.00%.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.54% with a share float percentage of 75.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terran Orbital Corporation having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beach Point Capital Management LP with over 19.84 million shares worth more than $31.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Beach Point Capital Management LP held 13.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lockheed Martin Corp., with the holding of over 13.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.37 million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $1.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $1.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.