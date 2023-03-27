TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Gained 12.72% In One Month

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.21M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The WULF stock price is -1156.41% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red in last session when the WULF stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc. shares have moved 17.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed 12.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.13% over the past 6 months, compared to -3.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.7 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.72% over the past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.61% with a share float percentage of 10.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TeraWulf Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.25 million shares worth more than $2.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 million and represent 1.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 1.69 million shares of worth $2.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $0.43 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.