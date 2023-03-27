Small Cap Stock Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Is A Buy – Analysts

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 140.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.79M, closed the last trade at $1.72 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 52.21% during that session. The SI stock price is -9356.4% off its 52-week high price of $162.65 and 34.88% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.85 million shares.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Sporting 52.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the SI stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 20.74%. Year-to-date, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares have moved -90.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) have changed -88.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silvergate Capital Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -97.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.87%, compared to -2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -98.70% and -79.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -125.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.57 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $58.3 million and $78.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -37.30% for the current quarter and -51.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 114.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.80%.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.94% with a share float percentage of 108.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvergate Capital Corporation having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.9 million shares worth more than $218.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.13 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.25% shares in the company for having 2.29 million shares of worth $39.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $22.62 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.11% of company’s outstanding stock.