Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20M, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -5308.85% off its 52-week high price of $61.12 and 35.4% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$9.75.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the JAGX stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 8.13%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc. shares have moved -82.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -53.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -13174.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13174.34% from current levels.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.93%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 144.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.80% for the current quarter and 48.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 60.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.91% with a share float percentage of 4.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8694.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 11431.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.