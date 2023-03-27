Shares Of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Declined -41.69% In One Month

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.80M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -1005.0% off its 52-week high price of $22.10 and 2.5% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting -0.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the NRGV stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 13.79%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares have moved -35.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -41.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -500.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.0% from current levels.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.56%, compared to -3.40% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.47 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.35% with a share float percentage of 52.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 18.54 million shares worth more than $97.87 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prime Movers Lab, LLC, with the holding of over 7.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.88 million and represent 5.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 4.36 million shares of worth $13.6 million while later fund manager owns 2.24 million shares of worth $11.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.