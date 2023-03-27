Shares Of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Inclined 59.73% In One Month

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $316.40M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The DHC stock price is -148.48% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 53.79% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the DHC stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 19.01%. Year-to-date, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have moved 104.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have changed 59.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.90 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -278.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.82% from current levels.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diversified Healthcare Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 262.50%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.00% and -122.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330.14 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $334.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $336.73 million and $310.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.00% for the current quarter and 7.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -109.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 3.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 82.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diversified Healthcare Trust having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 40.34 million shares worth more than $39.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 30.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.61 million and represent 12.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 10.85 million shares of worth $14.76 million while later fund manager owns 6.42 million shares of worth $6.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.