Shares Of Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Declined -25.72% In One Month

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.66 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 7.35% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -4763.86% off its 52-week high price of $80.74 and 24.7% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$9.76.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Sporting 7.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the BXRX stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 12.63%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio Inc. shares have moved -47.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed -25.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 91300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1345.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1345.78% from the levels at last check today.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.10%.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.50% with a share float percentage of 7.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 21961.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 13500.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 36778.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 17792.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.