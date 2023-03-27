Sea Limited (SE) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.83B, closed the recent trade at $82.91 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 0.64% during that session. The SE stock price is -64.55% off its 52-week high price of $136.43 and 50.95% above the 52-week low of $40.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sea Limited (SE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.77.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting 0.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the SE stock price touched $82.91 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Sea Limited shares have moved 59.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have changed 38.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $159.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -91.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.69% from the levels at last check today.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sea Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 329.46%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.30% and 63.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.12 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.22 billion and $2.9 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.20% for the current quarter and 2.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.30% over the past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.98% with a share float percentage of 94.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 895 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Research Global Investors and Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 32.08 million shares of worth $1.8 billion while later fund manager owns 26.33 million shares of worth $1.48 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.10% of company’s outstanding stock.