Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN): What Makes The Stock Good?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $620.39M, closed the recent trade at $3.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -13.10% during that session. The RBBN stock price is -48.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.84 and 32.62% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 829.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

Sporting -13.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the RBBN stock price touched $3.25 or saw a rise of 15.58%. Year-to-date, Ribbon Communications Inc. shares have moved 16.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) have changed -23.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.33.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ribbon Communications Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 127.27%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $229.16 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $185.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $230.58 million and $173.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.60% for the current quarter and 7.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -296.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.43% with a share float percentage of 85.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ribbon Communications Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 51.6 million shares worth more than $114.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 30.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 13.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.13 million and represent 8.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.50% shares in the company for having 5.88 million shares of worth $16.4 million while later fund manager owns 5.48 million shares of worth $15.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.26% of company’s outstanding stock.