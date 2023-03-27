Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) has seen 22.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.69M, closed the recent trade at $2.80 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 26.47% during that session. The PYXS stock price is -78.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 60.71% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.93.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Sporting 26.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the PYXS stock price touched $2.80 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares have moved 108.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) have changed 23.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -471.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.86% from the levels at last check today.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.82%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.00% and 5.20% for the next quarter.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.22% with a share float percentage of 72.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pyxis Oncology Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Laurion Capital Management, LP with over 3.17 million shares worth more than $6.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Laurion Capital Management, LP held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.79 million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $1.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.