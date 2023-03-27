NuCana plc (NCNA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.60M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -35.40% during that session. The NCNA stock price is -180.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NuCana plc (NCNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Sporting -35.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the NCNA stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 54.29%. Year-to-date, NuCana plc shares have moved 21.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have changed -33.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.27 while the price target rests at a high of $4.91. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -513.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -308.75% from the levels at last check today.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NuCana plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.47%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.30% and 27.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.80% over the past 5 years.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.07% with a share float percentage of 32.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuCana plc having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 5.6 million shares worth more than $5.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 10.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.41 million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.