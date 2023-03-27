Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.47B, closed the recent trade at $41.26 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 1.20% during that session. The MBLY stock price is -16.6% off its 52-week high price of $48.11 and 39.77% above the 52-week low of $24.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Sporting 1.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the MBLY stock price touched $41.26 or saw a rise of 7.24%. Year-to-date, Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock shares have moved 17.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY) have changed 8.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $77.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -86.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.6% from the levels at last check today.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $457.46 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $491.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -8.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.74%.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.49% with a share float percentage of 115.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobileye Global Inc. Class A Common Stock having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 12.09 million shares worth more than $492.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Norges Bank Investment Management held 23.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 6.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.96 million and represent 11.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.29% shares in the company for having 3.78 million shares of worth $154.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $28.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.