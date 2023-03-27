Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Must Gain 8.89% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -9.64% during that session. The LKCO stock price is -1025.0% off its 52-week high price of $18.45 and -7.32% below the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.93K shares.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Sporting -9.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the LKCO stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 57.95%. Year-to-date, Luokung Technology Corp. shares have moved -63.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -55.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) have changed -60.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.80 while the price target rests at a high of $1.80. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -9.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.76% from the levels at last check today.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.63% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.70% over the past 5 years.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.90% with a share float percentage of 2.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luokung Technology Corp. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sicart Associates LLC with over 5.73 million shares worth more than $0.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sicart Associates LLC held 1.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $63061.0 while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $62758.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.