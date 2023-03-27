Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has seen 4.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the last trade at $6.29 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.66% during that session. The KC stock price is -13.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 71.86% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting 4.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the KC stock price touched $6.29 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved 64.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed 51.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.14 while the price target rests at a high of $46.97. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -646.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.9% from current levels.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 231.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.89%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.50% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304.98 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $292.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $369.56 million and $369.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.50% for the current quarter and -20.90% for the next.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between June 06 and June 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.66% with a share float percentage of 20.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 10.93 million shares worth more than $21.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Capital GP II Associates Ltd, with the holding of over 4.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.86 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 4.24 million shares of worth $8.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.99 million shares of worth $9.01 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.