Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Shares Gain $0.33 After Investor Confidence Raised

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.31M, closed the recent trade at $1.84 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 21.91% during that session. The JNCE stock price is -331.52% off its 52-week high price of $7.94 and 68.48% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Sporting 21.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the JNCE stock price touched $1.84 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 65.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have changed 60.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -171.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.65% from the levels at last check today.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.51%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.80% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.4 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.40% over the past 5 years.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.97% with a share float percentage of 93.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jounce Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.11 million shares worth more than $11.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 4.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.97 million and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $2.22 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $1.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.