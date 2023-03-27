Investor Trust Slackened After Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Shares Gained By $0.04

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) has seen 13.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.55B, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.25% during that session. The DNA stock price is -286.61% off its 52-week high price of $4.91 and 6.3% above the 52-week low of $1.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Sporting 3.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the DNA stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares have moved -24.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) have changed -21.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 123.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -844.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.8% from current levels.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.28%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.80% and 67.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.66 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $148.49 million and $168.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -40.30% for the current quarter and -48.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 6.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.80%.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.06% with a share float percentage of 108.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 244.18 million shares worth more than $412.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 22.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 144.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.01 million and represent 13.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.39% shares in the company for having 92.02 million shares of worth $155.52 million while later fund manager owns 43.05 million shares of worth $72.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.93% of company’s outstanding stock.