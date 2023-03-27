Investor Confidence Is Shaken After WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Share Prices Gained By $0.39

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) has a beta value of -0.03 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70M, closed the recent trade at $2.29 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 20.53% during that session. The WISA stock price is -6406.55% off its 52-week high price of $149.00 and 17.9% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.54K shares.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Sporting 20.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the WISA stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 11.58%. Year-to-date, WiSA Technologies Inc. shares have moved -78.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) have changed -47.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 13690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WiSA Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -95.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.81%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.70% and 38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2 million and $566k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -35.00% for the current quarter and 112.00% for the next.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.73% with a share float percentage of 4.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiSA Technologies Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ingalls & Snyder with over 20700.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Ingalls & Snyder held 1.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3558.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 2128.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 1347.0 shares of worth $75432.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.