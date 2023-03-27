How Is Truist Financial Corporation.(NYSE: TFC) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 4.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.26B, closed the recent trade at $33.62 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The TFC stock price is -81.74% off its 52-week high price of $61.10 and 14.63% above the 52-week low of $28.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.49 million shares.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the TFC stock price touched $33.62 or saw a rise of 3.78%. Year-to-date, Truist Financial Corporation shares have moved -21.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) have changed -28.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Truist Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.62%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.70% and 5.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.13 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.33 billion and $5.66 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.10% for the current quarter and 11.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.29%.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on April 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.08 at a share yield of 6.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.38% with a share float percentage of 75.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Truist Financial Corporation having a total of 1,819 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 120.88 million shares worth more than $5.26 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 100.05 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.36 billion and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 39.53 million shares of worth $1.72 billion while later fund manager owns 30.07 million shares of worth $1.31 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.