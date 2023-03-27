Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) has seen 30.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.21M, closed the recent trade at $0.23 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 47.01% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -821.74% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 78.26% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting 47.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the CRKN stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 30.01%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares have moved 22.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed -15.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -552.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -552.17% from the levels at last check today.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.94% over the past 6 months, compared to 30.20% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.30% over the past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.83% with a share float percentage of 22.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.29 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34816.0 and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $37003.0 while later fund manager owns 72292.0 shares of worth $15441.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.