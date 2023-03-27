Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Forecast To Gain 70.0% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) has seen 4.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 9.11% during that session. The HCTI stock price is -273.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 75.56% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 638.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Sporting 9.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the HCTI stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares have moved 151.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) have changed 71.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -233.33% from the levels at last check today.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.61% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.96% with a share float percentage of 21.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Triangle Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 3.08 million shares worth more than $1.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 61964.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22988.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 57602.0 shares of worth $21370.0 while later fund manager owns 4362.0 shares of worth $1618.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.