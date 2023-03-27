Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.30M, closed the last trade at $5.08 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The GBIO stock price is -88.78% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 33.07% above the 52-week low of $3.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 455.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.58.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the GBIO stock price touched $5.08 or saw a rise of 2.87%. Year-to-date, Generation Bio Co. shares have moved 29.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have changed 14.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -392.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.8% from current levels.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Generation Bio Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.94%, compared to 5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.40% and 8.20% for the next quarter.

5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.78% with a share float percentage of 100.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Generation Bio Co. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.85 million shares worth more than $47.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 8.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.96 million and represent 13.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 3.47 million shares of worth $18.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.28 million shares of worth $12.13 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.83% of company’s outstanding stock.