Does Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.31M, closed the last trade at $3.60 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The INZY stock price is -73.61% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 72.5% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green in last session when the INZY stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares have moved 242.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) have changed 22.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.55.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.12%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.80% and 43.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 26.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.40%.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.77% with a share float percentage of 88.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inozyme Pharma Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $9.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.71 million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $2.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $1.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.