Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Is Up 0.85%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $827.69M, closed the recent trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.85% during that session. The DNN stock price is -86.73% off its 52-week high price of $1.83 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.48 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting 0.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the DNN stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved -14.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have changed -18.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.74.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denison Mines Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.77% with a share float percentage of 35.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 44.11 million shares worth more than $52.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 5.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 35.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.82 million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.03% shares in the company for having 41.83 million shares of worth $48.11 million while later fund manager owns 35.86 million shares of worth $43.75 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.31% of company’s outstanding stock.