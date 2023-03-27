Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Shares Are Up 32.92% YTD

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.97M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -192.31% off its 52-week high price of $1.14 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting -3.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the CYBN stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc. shares have moved 32.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) have changed -16.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cybin Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.63%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 37.50% for the next quarter.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.70% with a share float percentage of 13.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cybin Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 10.45 million shares worth more than $5.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 5.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 million and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.