Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM): What Is Good About Stock?

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) has a beta value of 3.21 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.80M, closed the last trade at $3.58 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.17% during that session. The COSM stock price is -1890.22% off its 52-week high price of $71.25 and 52.79% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.97 million shares.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Sporting 3.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the COSM stock price touched $3.58 or saw a rise of 11.39%. Year-to-date, Cosmos Health Inc. shares have moved -21.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have changed -14.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.90% over the past 6 months.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.12% with a share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosmos Health Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 2247.0 shares worth more than $11515.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 1846.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9460.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.