Coinbase Global Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has seen 21.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.35B, closed the last trade at $67.83 per share which meant it gained $1.53 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The COIN stock price is -204.87% off its 52-week high price of $206.79 and 53.49% above the 52-week low of $31.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.97 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting 2.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the COIN stock price touched $67.83 or saw a rise of 20.56%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc. shares have moved 91.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 8.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coinbase Global Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.51%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $190k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $434.61k and $434.61k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -56.30% for the current quarter and -56.30% for the next.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.31% with a share float percentage of 62.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc. having a total of 818 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.79 million shares worth more than $824.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C., with the holding of over 10.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $700.64 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 5.78 million shares of worth $204.7 million while later fund manager owns 4.21 million shares of worth $271.76 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.