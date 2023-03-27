Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) has seen 8.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.39M, closed the recent trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 20.27% during that session. The COEP stock price is -1103.37% off its 52-week high price of $21.42 and 42.13% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74380.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 107.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Sporting 20.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the COEP stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 11.88%. Year-to-date, Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 16.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) have changed 36.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 47720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -237.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -237.08% from the levels at last check today.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.51% over the past 6 months.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.70% with a share float percentage of 57.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. with over 2.86 million shares worth more than $4.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. held 55.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.97 million and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.