Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has seen 3.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $426.20M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -343.18% off its 52-week high price of $3.90 and 2.27% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.07 million shares.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Sporting -0.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the CLOV stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 7.37%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments Corp. shares have moved -4.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed -22.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clover Health Investments Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.21%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.70% and 6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 128.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $785.38 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $554.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $432.04 million and $874.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.80% for the current quarter and -36.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 50.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.10%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.25% with a share float percentage of 37.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clover Health Investments Corp. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.91 million shares worth more than $52.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.01 million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 9.75 million shares of worth $16.58 million while later fund manager owns 8.74 million shares of worth $8.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.