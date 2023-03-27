BRF S.A. (BRFS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 11.01% Rise

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 12.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 11.01% during that session. The BRFS stock price is -241.32% off its 52-week high price of $4.13 and 12.4% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Sporting 11.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the BRFS stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 12.32%. Year-to-date, BRF S.A. shares have moved -23.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have changed -6.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -250.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.97% from current levels.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BRF S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 350.00%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 93.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.81 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.46 billion and $2.31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.50% for the current quarter and 18.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -578.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.20%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.83% with a share float percentage of 6.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with over 22.56 million shares worth more than $35.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC held 2.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 9.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.8 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Income Fd. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 9.67 million shares of worth $23.21 million while later fund manager owns 9.67 million shares of worth $17.6 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.