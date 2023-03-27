Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.02 and has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $294.37M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.03% during that session. The BITF stock price is -376.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 58.7% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.76 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Sporting -7.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the BITF stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 14.81%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved 108.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed -13.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -117.39% from current levels.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitfarms Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.04%, compared to 17.70% for the industry.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.20% with a share float percentage of 18.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitfarms Ltd. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 14.58 million shares worth more than $15.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.61 million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 6.67 million shares of worth $6.4 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $1.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.