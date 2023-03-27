Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares Have Inclined 31.82% Year To Date

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $625.79M, closed the recent trade at $2.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.18% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -113.01% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 34.15% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting -2.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the ACHR stock price touched $2.46 or saw a rise of 9.89%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc. shares have moved 31.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) have changed -9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archer Aviation Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.43%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.30% and -58.80% for the next quarter.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.33% with a share float percentage of 53.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer Aviation Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.71 million shares worth more than $27.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.69 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 7.04 million shares of worth $13.16 million while later fund manager owns 5.33 million shares of worth $9.96 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.