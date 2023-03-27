Analysts Are Recommending Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) As A Buy Candidate

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 3.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 11.66% during that session. The IOVA stock price is -203.07% off its 52-week high price of $18.73 and 12.78% above the 52-week low of $5.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Sporting 11.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the IOVA stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 3.29%. Year-to-date, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved -3.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have changed -11.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.85%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.60% and -34.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.00% over the past 5 years.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 120.45% with a share float percentage of 121.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.25 million shares worth more than $136.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.85 million and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.07% shares in the company for having 11.16 million shares of worth $71.3 million while later fund manager owns 4.61 million shares of worth $44.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.