An In-Depth Look At Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) has seen 5.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.37 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 19.74% during that session. The BGRY stock price is -186.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.93 and 62.77% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Sporting 19.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the BGRY stock price touched $1.37. Year-to-date, Berkshire Grey Inc. shares have moved 126.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) have changed 15.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.40 while the price target rests at a high of $1.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.19% from the levels at last check today.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Berkshire Grey Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.91%, compared to 10.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.46 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $23.59 million and $5.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.50% for the current quarter and 30.00% for the next.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.92% with a share float percentage of 88.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berkshire Grey Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 65.57 million shares worth more than $89.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 27.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 56.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.5 million and represent 24.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.90% shares in the company for having 2.11 million shares of worth $2.89 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $2.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.