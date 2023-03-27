Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $530.69M, closed the last trade at $9.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The ALDX stock price is -1.88% off its 52-week high price of $9.20 and 73.86% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 464.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Sporting -0.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the ALDX stock price touched $9.03 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 29.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) have changed 22.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -232.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.96% from current levels.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.36%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.80% and -51.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.40% over the past 5 years.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.92% with a share float percentage of 66.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.35 million shares worth more than $60.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 19.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.43 million and represent 4.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1.68 million shares of worth $8.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $5.38 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.