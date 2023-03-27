4.59 Gain Turns D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $355.30M, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.59% during that session. The HEPS stock price is -146.49% off its 52-week high price of $2.81 and 48.25% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 729.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Sporting 4.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/24/23 when the HEPS stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares have moved 72.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) have changed 26.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.80 while the price target rests at a high of $89.52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7752.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3215.79% from current levels.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.09%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 78.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.99 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 70.10% for the current quarter and 97.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -57.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.44% with a share float percentage of 48.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hosking Partners LLP with over 6.01 million shares worth more than $5.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Hosking Partners LLP held 2.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Must Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 5.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.92 million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 2.82 million shares of worth $2.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.9 million shares of worth $0.67 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.