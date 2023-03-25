Why Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s traded shares were 7.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MUFG share is $7.71, that puts it down -23.16 from that peak though still a striking 31.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.31. The company’s market capitalization is $81.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.23 million shares over the past three months.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MUFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $6.26 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.95%, and it has moved by -14.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.30%. The short interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is 8.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.15, which implies an increase of 23.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.46 and $9.07 respectively. As a result, MUFG is trading at a discount of -44.89% off the target high and -3.19% off the low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares have gone up 25.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.05% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 175.00% this quarter and then jump 375.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -36.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.50% per annum.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.92%, with the float percentage being 1.92%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 295 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 82.63 million shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $371.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.57 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $83.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 19.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.89 million, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $23.05 million.