What Will Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Be Like After It Jumps -63.33% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 4.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $5.39, that puts it down -63.33 from that peak though still a striking 23.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $924.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CDE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $3.30 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.14%, and it has moved by 9.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.79%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 13.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.51, which implies an increase of 26.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.25 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, CDE is trading at a discount of -81.82% off the target high and 1.52% off the low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares have gone up 10.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.75% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $187.5 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188.4 million and $204.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.50% and then drop by -8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.30%. While earnings are projected to return -126.60% in 2023.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders own 1.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.21%, with the float percentage being 73.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 26.15 million shares (or 8.85% of all shares), a total value of $86.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.89 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $85.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 14.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.57 million, or about 4.83% of the stock, which is worth about $44.79 million.