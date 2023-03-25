What To Expect Going Ahead For Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Given Its -0.78 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares were 3.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the OSH share is $35.84, that puts it down -1.21 from that peak though still a striking 62.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.29. The company’s market capitalization is $8.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.19 million shares over the past three months.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. OSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $35.41 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.65%, and it has moved by -0.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.96%. The short interest in Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 19.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.36, which implies an increase of 5.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, OSH is trading at a discount of -10.14% off the target high and 40.69% off the low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oak Street Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares have gone up 35.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.51% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.80% this quarter and then jump 37.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $571.27 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $733.53 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $394.1 million and $513.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.00% and then jump by 42.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -87.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health Inc. insiders own 9.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.61%, with the float percentage being 108.68%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 329 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 61.38 million shares (or 25.27% of all shares), a total value of $1.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.67 million shares, is of Newlight Partners LP’s that is approximately 13.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $801.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 12.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $264.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.37 million, or about 4.27% of the stock, which is worth about $223.06 million.