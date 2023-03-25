Visa Inc. (NYSE: V): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s traded shares were 4.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $221.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.70% or -$1.55. The 52-week high for the V share is $234.30, that puts it down -6.0 from that peak though still a striking 21.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $174.60. The company’s market capitalization is $455.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.10 million shares over the past three months.

Visa Inc. (V) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. V has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 27 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.98.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Visa Inc. (V) registered a -0.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.70% in intraday trading to $221.04 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.68%, and it has moved by -0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.96%. The short interest in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is 32.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $263.99, which implies an increase of 16.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $237.00 and $293.00 respectively. As a result, V is trading at a discount of -32.56% off the target high and -7.22% off the low.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Visa Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Visa Inc. (V) shares have gone up 18.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.40% against 16.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.60% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.77 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.03 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.19 billion and $7.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.10% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return 24.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.48% per annum.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Visa Inc. is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Visa Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.91%, with the float percentage being 99.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,359 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 145.24 million shares (or 8.94% of all shares), a total value of $25.8 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 123.02 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Visa Inc. (V) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 48.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.63 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.81 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $6.54 billion.