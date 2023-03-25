Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares were 3.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the VIPS share is $16.18, that puts it down -7.58 from that peak though still a striking 57.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.36. The company’s market capitalization is $9.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.14 million shares over the past three months.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.83% in intraday trading to $15.04 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.40%, and it has moved by 10.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.66%. The short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 9.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vipshop Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares have gone up 58.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.52% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.10% this quarter and then jump 12.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.64 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.64 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.74 billion and $3.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.20% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.90%. While earnings are projected to return 45.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.22% per annum.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 17 and May 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.86%, with the float percentage being 74.04%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 490 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.67 million shares (or 5.38% of all shares), a total value of $241.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $223.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 20.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $172.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.3 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $111.85 million.