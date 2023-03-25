Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Is Down -13.46% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the UNM share is $46.64, that puts it down -22.74 from that peak though still a striking 20.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.21. The company’s market capitalization is $7.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) trade information

Unum Group (UNM) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $38.00 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.68%, and it has moved by -13.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.66%. The short interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is 4.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Unum Group (UNM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unum Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unum Group (UNM) shares have gone down -5.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.25% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.40% this quarter and then drop -15.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.04 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.06 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.98 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return 61.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.78% per annum.

UNM Dividends

Unum Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Unum Group is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s Major holders

Unum Group insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.84%, with the float percentage being 89.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 669 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 23.01 million shares (or 11.57% of all shares), a total value of $892.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $760.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unum Group (UNM) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 13.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $571.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.77 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $236.86 million.