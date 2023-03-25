The Time To Buy ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Is Now

During the last session, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ACDC share is $27.00, that puts it down -143.46 from that peak though still a striking 8.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 490.56K shares over the past three months.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ACDC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.88.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) trade information

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $11.09 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.09%, and it has moved by -42.18% in 30 days. The short interest in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) is 2.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.71, which implies an increase of 65.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, ACDC is trading at a discount of -251.67% off the target high and -125.43% off the low.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProFrac Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) shares have gone down -33.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.47% against -3.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $799.08 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $977.5 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 63.90% in 2023.

ACDC Dividends

ProFrac Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s Major holders

ProFrac Holding Corp. insiders own 57.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.14%, with the float percentage being 88.30%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.82 million shares (or 4.41% of all shares), a total value of $27.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $13.39 million.