The Time Is Right To Purchase AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)

During the last session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.43% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AVDX share is $11.86, that puts it down -56.26 from that peak though still a striking 22.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) registered a -1.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.43% in intraday trading to $7.59 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.66%, and it has moved by -25.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.71%. The short interest in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is 5.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AvidXchange Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares have gone down -0.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.17% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.26 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.07 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.27 million and $71.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.10% and then jump by 20.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 80.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -3.92% per annum.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. insiders own 9.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.99%, with the float percentage being 78.80%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.93 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $159.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $111.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 3.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $31.16 million.