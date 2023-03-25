Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Surged -0.94% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s traded shares were 4.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.94% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SLNH share is $11.92, that puts it down -3625.0 from that peak though still a striking 21.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $15.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 481.04K shares over the past three months.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) registered a -3.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.94% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.71%, and it has moved by -0.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.13%. The short interest in Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.86 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.60, which implies an increase of 96.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.60 and $9.60 respectively. As a result, SLNH is trading at a discount of -2900.0% off the target high and -2900.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.20%. While earnings are projected to return -327.20% in 2023.

SLNH Dividends

Soluna Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

Soluna Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.17%, with the float percentage being 21.00%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 1.94% of all shares), a total value of $0.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.