SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s traded shares were 9.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.71% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the SLG share is $83.96, that puts it down -309.56 from that peak though still a striking 3.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SLG has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) trade information

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) registered a 2.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.71% in intraday trading to $20.50 this Friday, 03/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.03%, and it has moved by -43.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.29%. The short interest in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is 7.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.88, which implies an increase of 42.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $84.00 respectively. As a result, SLG is trading at a discount of -309.76% off the target high and 12.2% off the low.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SL Green Realty Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares have gone down -52.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.06% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -700.00% this quarter and then jump 11.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $205.81 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.04 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $156.03 million and $155.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.90% and then jump by 29.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.60%. While earnings are projected to return -122.20% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.84% per annum.

SLG Dividends

SL Green Realty Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SL Green Realty Corp. is 3.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s Major holders

SL Green Realty Corp. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.12%, with the float percentage being 84.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 448 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.55 million shares (or 14.85% of all shares), a total value of $383.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $376.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.99 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $66.95 million.